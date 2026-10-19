Police identify ‘time bomb’ at Lalon Shah shrine in Kushtia

Police have identified the device recovered near the entrance to Lalon Shah’s shrine in Kushtia as a time bomb, using technology similar to one found under a Dhaka metro rail station in July.

The device was recovered around 1am on Monday near a coconut tree to the right of the shrine’s entrance in Kumarkhali, police said.

Officers went to the scene after receiving reports of a suspicious bag and moved devotees away to ensure their safety.

Four members of the bomb disposal team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit later arrived.

Led by Inspector Modasser Kaiser, they recovered two small bottles filled with petrol, two metal canisters measuring half an inch wide and four inches long, and a device connected to electrical wires.

An officer from the CTTC bomb disposal team, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the device contained a timer and a battery.

Explosive material had been placed inside aluminium canisters from novelty smoke bombs used at parties, while the petrol was intended to fuel a larger fire after an explosion, according to the officer.

The CTTC officer said the technology was similar to that used in a bomb found inside an umbrella beneath a Dhaka metro station in July.

The earlier device, however, used a galvanised iron (GI) pipe as its casing, which could scatter shrapnel with considerable force when it exploded.

The Kushtia device used aluminium canisters from toy smoke bombs instead.

The officer noted that the device in Kushtia may have been made by inexperienced hands, but warned that the spread of the technology posed a serious risk to public safety.

Police have not identified who left the device at the shrine.

On Jul 26, a “pipe bomb” was found concealed inside an umbrella beneath a Shapla Chattar Metro Station in Motijheel along the route of a Hindu community’s Rath Yatra procession.

Police cordoned off the area before disabling the device through a controlled explosion.

Police later said the bomb had been made and planted by members of the banned militant group New Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (Neo-JMB), including Nazmul Hasan Mamun, also known as “Bomaru Mamun”, and his followers.

An associate of Mamun was arrested in Savar with a large cache of materials, but Mamun remains at large.