Fuel prices remain unchanged for November after September’s Tk 20 hike

Fuel prices will remain unchanged in November, marking a second consecutive month without a revision after the government again raised rates in September.

An order issued by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division on Thursday confirmed that diesel, octane, petrol and kerosene would continue to sell at existing retail prices nationwide.

Diesel will cost Tk 135 per litre, octane Tk 165, petrol Tk 160 and kerosene Tk 155. The rates set on Sept 20 will remain effective from Nov 1, the order said.

The division made the decision following a letter from the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation dated Oct 26.

The government raised the prices of all four fuels by Tk 20 per litre in September, with the increase taking effect on Sept 21.

Before that hike, diesel sold for Tk 115 per litre, octane for Tk 145, petrol for Tk 140 and kerosene for Tk 135.

The September increase followed higher international oil prices amid conflict in West Asia.

Earlier, on Apr 18, diesel prices rose from Tk 100 to Tk 115 per litre. The additional Tk 20 increase in September means diesel now costs Tk 35 more per litre than before April’s adjustment.

The government sets fuel prices monthly under an automatic pricing mechanism intended to reflect international market movements. However, prices have not been adjusted regularly through the system in recent months.

The unchanged rates mean consumers will continue paying the prices introduced in September, despite the mechanism’s stated role in aligning domestic fuel costs with global trends.