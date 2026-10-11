'Never seen a bigger coward': Delhi protest leader Dipke blasts Modi after release

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the India's Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), gives his speech during the ongoing protest, days after thousands of protesters marched towards parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, Jul 24, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the India's Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), gives his speech during the ongoing protest, days after thousands of protesters marched towards parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, Jul 24, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke has launched a scathing attack on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being released from detention, calling him an embarrassment to the country and a "coward and bully".

"Modi, as PM, is an embarrassment to India. Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully," Dipke wrote on X on Sunday morning.

His remarks came shortly after an executive magistrate ordered his release along with fellow CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, nearly 24 hours after they were detained by Delhi police, Hindustan Times reports.

According to the newspaper, the three were released on the condition that they do not breach the peace for one year, citing the CJP's legal affairs head, Ratna Singh.

Modi, as PM, is an embarrassment to India. Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 11, 2026

Dipke and his colleagues were detained on Saturday after their Air India flight from Mumbai landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Police boarded the aircraft and took the three into custody before they could disembark, according to Hindustan Times.

They had travelled to Delhi to participate in a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in revisions to India's electoral rolls.

Delhi Police had denied permission for the demonstration and imposed sweeping security restrictions across the capital.

More than 7,000 people were detained during Saturday's crackdown, according to Indian media reports, including prominent opposition politicians and other protest organisers. Many were subsequently released.

The CJP has called for further demonstrations despite the crackdown, as the protests continue over allegations that electoral-roll revisions have disenfranchised voters and benefited Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Election Commission and BJP deny wrongdoing.