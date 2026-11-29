A study by Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) shows that government subsidies for electricity and liquefied natural gas (LNG) could reach Tk 1 trillion in FY27, which is more than double the budget allocation.

The findings were presented on Sunday at an event in Dhaka titled “Bangladesh’s Energy Crisis: Immediate and Long-term Policy Interventions”. RAPID Chairman Mohammad Abdur Razzaque presented the study, conducted with support from The Asia Foundation.

The government allocated Tk 420 billion-480 billion for the two sectors, but the actual requirement could reach Tk 1 trillion, or around 10 percent of the national budget. Subsidy spending on electricity and LNG stood at Tk 578 billion in FY26.

The study estimates that electricity subsidies could reach Tk 500 billion, while gas subsidies may require around Tk 530 billion.

It also warns that every $1 increase in international LNG prices per MMBtu could raise Bangladesh's annual import bill by Tk 45 billion.

Excess Capacity Costs $1.8 billion Annually

Bangladesh has an installed power generation capacity of 28,918MW, against an estimated requirement of 20,640MW, including a 20 percent reserve margin.

The resulting excess capacity of around 8,300MW costs the government approximately $1.8 billion annually in "capacity payments".

Actual generation remained below 58 percent of installed capacity between August and October, while 5,628MW was idle in early August due to gas shortages.

The study also found that load-shedding between August and October caused estimated economic losses of Tk 541 billion, compared with Tk 327 billion in the entire FY25.

Each unit of unmet electricity demand results in an average economic loss of Tk 227, rising to Tk 310 for industries and Tk 903 for shops, offices, hotels and restaurants.

LNG Dependence Could Raise Future Costs

RAPID estimates that maintaining current gas dependence could triple or more than triple annual LNG imports by 2034, requiring three to four additional LNG terminals.

The cost of LNG imports and terminals between 2027 and 2034 could reach $63 billion to $80 billion. This could fall to $37 billion-54 billion with 10,000MW of solar capacity and the commissioning of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Expanding solar capacity to 36,700MW could reduce the estimated cost further to $25 billion to $42 billion. These projections exclude investment and operating costs for solar, battery and nuclear infrastructure.

The study recommends increasing gas supplies to power plants, reviewing capacity payment agreements, expanding solar generation, improving the Bangladesh Power Development Board's financial position and strengthening BAPEX's gas exploration capacity.