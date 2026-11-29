A Dhaka court has ordered the seizure of eight aircraft belonging to R&R Aviation Ltd, a company associated with the Sikder Group.

Most of the fleet consists of helicopters, alongside aeroplanes.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Shahjahan Kabir issued the order on Sunday following a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission, the agency’s spokesperson said.

Commission Deputy Director Tahasin Monabil Haque filed the plea seeking the attachment of the aircraft on behalf of the national graft buster.

The petition said members of the Sikder family have been operating several business entities using embezzled funds.

Among these is R&R Aviation Ltd, an aircraft and helicopter business owned by Ron Haque Sikder and Rick Haque Sikder.

The company is registered as an aircraft operator and, according to the petition, conducts flight operations, including charter services, based out of Shahjalal International Airport.

Citing intelligence reports, the anti-graft watchdog said accused individuals linked to the Sikder Group were attempting to sell off the aircraft.

Of the eight aircraft listed in the plea, six are helicopters and two are fixed-wing aeroplanes.

The helicopters comprise two Robinson R66s, one Bell 230, two Eurocopter EC130 B4s and one Bell 430.

The two aeroplanes are a Hawker 800A business jet and a Piaggio P180 Avanti II turboprop.