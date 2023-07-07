Caught dengue fever for a second time? Beware of the effects of the new variants

[Disclaimer: The real names of the patients, their family members and hospitals have not been disclosed to protect patient confidentiality.]

For Ruma Parvin (not her real name), a homemaker in Dhaka’s Mothertek, the last couple of weeks were hellish.

She has been battling high dengue fever, and when her condition worsened, the worried family admitted her into a hospital in Dhaka last week.

“She has been constantly vomiting. She could not contain even a small portion of food in her stomach. Blood was passing through her urinary tract and rectum. The platelet count dropped to 16,000. We were so worried,” said Lokman Ali (not his real name), Ruma’s husband, who has been constantly on her side since Jul 1, the day Ruma was admitted to the hospital.

Lokman confirmed that his wife was diagnosed with dengue earlier this year in January, but her condition did not turn so bad then.