Parents fret over children’s health as deadly dengue cases surge

Nine-year-old Mohammad Siam, a grade-3 student of a school in Dhaka, and his 8-year-old sister caught a fever on Oct 23 and both were diagnosed with dengue. He was admitted to Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.
Siam was shifted to the intensive care unit of New Life Hospital on Oct 28 as his blood platelet dropped rapidly. The boy died the following morning.
The family living in Sayedabad is still struggling to come to terms with the loss.
Citing doctors, Siam's father Abul Kalam Azad said Siam was suffering from pneumonia along with dengue.
Many children like Siam are dying from dengue, an Aedes mosquito-borne disease, leaving the families in unbearable grief.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), dengue has emerged deadlier this year than at any other time.
At least 38 children have died in the recent dengue outbreak in Bangladesh, which is 25 percent of the total death, while nearly one-fifth of the hospitalisations due to the mosquito-borne disease are children.
Doctors say that the symptoms of dengue-infected children this time have never been seen before. Some are seriously ill and being admitted to hospital. Many are dying.
Experts advised consulting a doctor if there is a high fever along with a cold.
Professor Mohammad Jahangir Alam, director of Dhaka Shishu Hospital (children's hospital), said, "Dengue-infected older children are experiencing more complications than before.
“Many of the older children have been infected a second time. The symptoms of the infected are slightly different this time.”
Paediatrician Professor Mohammod Shahidullah said: "From our experience, we see that dengue symptoms have changed a bit. Now the patients are suffering from diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Some are also suffering from cardiac or neurological complications. We don't understand why this is happening. Research is needed on the matter.”
According to the DGHS, 43,982 people have been admitted to hospitals with dengue across the country till Monday morning. And 177 people died due to the fever.
Of the 40,101 dengue patients hospitalised until Thursday, 7,869 were below the age of 18. Of the 152 people who died till that day, 38 were children.
That is, children are 19.62 percent of the hospitalised patients. Children accounted for 25 percent of the dead.
Of the dengue-infected children, 1,427 are under the age of five.
Of the 38 children who died of dengue, eight were under the age of five.
CROWDS AT THE HOSPITAL
The hospital wards in the capital are crowded with dengue-infected children. New patients are coming every day.
Last Saturday, 26 children were admitted to the children's ward of Kurmitola General Hospital. There were a total of 104 dengue patients at the hospital.
Nabil Hasan, a 12-year-old schoolboy from the capital’s Badda area, had been suffering from a fever for eight days. When his condition worsened, he was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday on the doctor’s advice.
Sathi Begum, Nabil's mother, said that the boy had undergone a dengue test as his fever had not subsided. After that, he was receiving treatment at home but his condition was not improving.
A 6-year-old boy named Abdur Rafi came from Rajshahi along with his mother to visit his maternal uncle's place in Dhaka’s Badda. He was also admitted to the same hospital with dengue.
Zakia Sultana, Rafi's mother, said he had a fever five days after coming to Dhaka. He stopped urinating, and was very nauseous. He was unable to hold anything in his stomach.
"His condition was very serious, doctors admitted him to the hospital when he was brought to the hospital," she said.
Ferdausi Hasnat, the head of the paediatric department of the hospital, said this time the children with dengue are coming to the hospital with various symptoms, which was not the case earlier.
“They are coming up with symptoms like abdominal bloating, abdominal pain, chest pain, severe vomiting, black stools, and nosebleeds in some. Another thing is that this time we are getting a lot of young children, including 5 to 6 months old babies.”
Of the 194 dengue patients admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Saturday to Sunday morning, 36 were undergoing treatment in the children's ward.
Two-and-a-half-year-old Yakin Hossain was admitted on Friday.
His mother Maymuna, who gave a single name, said: “He was suffering from a terrible fever along with vomiting, abdominal pain, chest pain and diarrhoea. [My] child has become very weak.”
Seventy-three children were admitted with dengue to Dhaka Shishu Hospital on Saturday.
Sumaiya Begum came to the hospital with her one-and-a-half-year-old son Yasin, who was identified with a single name, from Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar. "His fever lasted for about three weeks. I gave him medicine as prescribed by the doctor, but the fever did not go away. Later he was diagnosed with dengue. He is vomiting a lot.”
Professor Md Jahangir Alam, director of the hospital, said that children are going to schools and recreation centres outside their homes, which is increasing the risk of mosquito bites and dengue infection.
Advising a dengue test if there is a fever with a cold and cough, he said the fever will be high for the first three days. When the fever subsides, the problems become more common. At that time, they should be in contact with the doctor. Children should be given plenty of water and fluids.
[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi; editing by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]