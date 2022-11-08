Parents fret over children’s health as deadly dengue cases surge

Many children like Siam are dying from dengue, an Aedes mosquito-borne disease, leaving the families in unbearable grief.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), dengue has emerged deadlier this year than at any other time.

At least 38 children have died in the recent dengue outbreak in Bangladesh, which is 25 percent of the total death, while nearly one-fifth of the hospitalisations due to the mosquito-borne disease are children.

Doctors say that the symptoms of dengue-infected children this time have never been seen before. Some are seriously ill and being admitted to hospital. Many are dying.

Experts advised consulting a doctor if there is a high fever along with a cold.

Professor Mohammad Jahangir Alam, director of Dhaka Shishu Hospital (children's hospital), said, "Dengue-infected older children are experiencing more complications than before.

“Many of the older children have been infected a second time. The symptoms of the infected are slightly different this time.”

Paediatrician Professor Mohammod Shahidullah said: "From our experience, we see that dengue symptoms have changed a bit. Now the patients are suffering from diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Some are also suffering from cardiac or neurological complications. We don't understand why this is happening. Research is needed on the matter.”