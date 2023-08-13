Why is Bangladesh's fight to contain its worst dengue outbreak lacking sting?

Two widely reported news stories in recent days have perfectly captured the escalating public health crisis because of the dengue virus.

The first story reported on the situation at Dhaka Shishu Hospital for children, where authorities were overwhelmed by a surge of patients suffering from severe dengue infection.

The hospital reached a point where they had no option but to turn away patients, even those in dire need of immediate care.

The second incident concerned a distraught father who was arrested after he allegedly got into a confrontation and later assaulted a doctor at Dhaka's Mugda Medical College Hospital.

This was after the hospital staff advised him to transfer his daughter to another facility due to a shortage of beds.

These events exposed the public health system's struggles to cope with the rising tide of dengue cases. They also shed light on the profound distress and desperation experienced by the populace, particularly when their young ones are affected.