Has Aedes mosquito adapted to bite throughout day and night?

It was believed that the Aedes mosquito, which carries dengue virus, only bites during the early morning and before dusk when the lighting conditions are neither fully dark nor completely bright. However, a recent study has revealed that this mosquito can bite throughout the day and night.

The study has shown that Aedes mosquitoes can breed effectively in various types of water, regardless of their cleanliness. This contradicts the previous understanding that stagnant clean water was the sole suitable breeding environment for these mosquitoes.

According to the World Health Organization, the Aedes mosquito has a greater tendency to bite during the early morning and late afternoon, just before sunset.

Additionally, fully grown Aedes mosquitoes typically find shelter indoors in dark spaces like closets, under beds, or behind doors and windows, as these areas provide protection from rain, wind, and potential intruders.