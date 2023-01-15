How pop culture still grapples with the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr

The MCU movie with the most to say about black life and culture draws on ideas from King and his contemporaries.

The main conflict in the first Black Panther movie is between two individuals who are fighting for black emancipation in two different ways - one through traditionalism and the other through radicalism.

Erik Killmonger, the antagonist, was left an orphan in Oakland, California (a homage to the location of the Black Panther Party's founding in 1966) when his father was murdered by his uncle. Following this devastation, Erik's life is driven by a desire for vengeance as well as the pursuit of a fairytale that he feels he is the legitimate inheritor of.

Their conflict reflects a dichotomy that is often discussed while looking at black history through the lens of important leaders like Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. The fictional story arc of Killmonger has similarities with the life of Malcolm X and his ideals also resonates with parts of the civil rights leaders’ philosophy.

Malcolm X wound up in the foster care system after white supremacists killed his father, and he later turned into a hustler on the streets. But he educated himself and grew more radical as he studied colonialism, black history, and the Nation of Islam when he was later imprisoned for theft. After being released from prison, X devotedly promoted black separatism and armed self-defence.

T'Challa, the Black Panther, more closely resembles King. As king of Wakanda, T’Challa is responsible for the nation’s well-being and future and works to uphold the safety, prosperity, and harmony of his people. At one point, T'Challa is forced to decide between saving an injured man or going after someone who stole a valuable resource from his nation. Like King, he chooses to use his power to help those in need rather than pursue violent reprisal. King picked a similar path, trying to improve the situation of black people by securing voting rights, ending educational discrimination, and enacting other governmental reforms.