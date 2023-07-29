Police deny BNP, Jubo League permission to hold programmes at entrances to Dhaka

Police will not allow the BNP and Jubo League to hold simultaneous programmes at the entry points to Dhaka city on Saturday considering public suffering and security.
The opposition party and the Awami League’s youth front announced the programmes on Friday, further fuelling fears of a violent confrontation.
Both sides later submitted applications seeking permission from police to stage the events.
“No one has been given permission to hold programmes,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq told http://bdnews24.com.
He threatened legal action against anyone trying to stage the programmes.
“Programmes by two parties will increase public suffering and may lead to violence,” Faruq said.
He said police also considered the fact that the programmes would disconnect Dhaka with the rest of the country.
DMP later confirmed the decision in a statement, saying they reviewed the intelligence report before denying the parties permission to demonstrate.
At a rally in Naya Paltan on Friday, the BNP said its activists would occupy the points of entry to the capital from 11am to 4pm demanding resignation of the Sheikh Hasina government.
The Jubo League said its rallies would be held at Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gabtoli, Aminbazar, Babuh Bazar, Signboard, Kanchpur, Jatrabari and other entry points of the city from 10am to 5pm.
BNP REMAINS DEFIANT
Although DMP threatened action, the BNP said it was not changing its plans.
“We’ve announced peaceful programmes and informed the DMP commissioner about these. We’ll stage the programmes we’ve announced,” said Aman Ullah, convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP.
Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said: “We’re urging the residents of Dhaka and the leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliate organisations to make the sit-in programmes from 11am to 4pm a success.”
Asked about police’s decision, Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil said he was unaware that his organisation was denied permission to hold rallies at the entry points to the city.
“We’re prepared for the rallies. But if we don’t get permission, we won’t hold the programmes.”