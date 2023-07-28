BNP announces sit-ins for Saturday at entrances to Dhaka city

The BNP has said it will hold sit-in programmes at the accesses to Dhaka city on Saturday to push its demand for the Awami League government to resign.

The opposition party activists will occupy the points of entry to the capital from 11am to 4pm, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced at a rally in Naya Paltan on Friday.

He said it is their constitutional right to hold protest programmes and these will be peaceful, urging the authorities not to create any obstructions.

“No election can be held under this illegal, unconstitutional government. We have only one demand – the government must resign and dissolve parliament,” Fakhrul said, as he renewed their demand for an election-time caretaker administration.