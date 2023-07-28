BNP announces sit-ins for Saturday at entrances to Dhaka city

The BNP has said it will hold sit-in programmes at the accesses to Dhaka city on Saturday to push its demand for the Awami League government to resign.
The opposition party activists will occupy the points of entry to the capital from 11am to 4pm, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced at a rally in Naya Paltan on Friday.
He said it is their constitutional right to hold protest programmes and these will be peaceful, urging the authorities not to create any obstructions.
“No election can be held under this illegal, unconstitutional government. We have only one demand – the government must resign and dissolve parliament,” Fakhrul said, as he renewed their demand for an election-time caretaker administration.
This was the first rally by the BNP after protest marches earlier this month following its announcement of a “final push” to topple the Sheikh Hasina government before the next general election scheduled to be held after six months.
The party’s Chairperson Khaleda Zia is barred from political activities as per conditions set for her suspended prison sentences in graft cases.
Her son and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is in exile in London, where he has been staying since 2008. He was also convicted of graft and plotting an attempt on Hasina’s life in the deadly 2004 grenade attack on an Awami League rally.
Although the High Court ordered a ban on circulating Tarique’s statements, since he is a fugitive convict, the BNP played an audio message from the acting party chief at the rally.
The BNP’s programme fuelled fears of a violent confrontation as the Awami League held a rally of three of its affiliates outside Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, less than two kilometres from the BNP’s event.
The ruling party did not announce any counter-demonstration at its rally, but its General Secretary Obaidul Quader alerted leaders and activists to possible violence during the BNP’s programmes.
“Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League will always remain vigilant to protect the lives and properties of the people of Bangladesh,” he said, threatening to obstruct BNP activists from joining the sit-ins if they try to block the entrances to Dhaka.
“Where will they [BNP] stand? We won’t leave our space. We’re holding this rally for peace because we don’t want conflict,” Quader said, criticising Tarique and Fakhrul for “instigating hatred”.
He also advised the Awami League activists to avoid confrontation with the BNP. “We’ve come in peace and we’ll leave in peace. We must avoid confrontation.”