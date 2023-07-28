Jubo League announces counter-demonstration at Dhaka’s entry points

Jubo League, the youth front of the ruling Awami League, has announced peace rallies for Saturday at the entrances to Dhaka city apparently to counter the BNP’s sit-in programmes at the same venues.

The Jubo League rallies will be held at Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gabtoli, Aminbazar, Babuh Bazar, Signboard, Kanchpur, Jatrabari and other entry points of the city from 10am to 5pm, the organisation’s Deputy Office Secretary Md Delwar Hossain Shahjada said on Friday.

BNP activists will occupy the points of entry to the capital from 11am to 4pm demanding resignation of the Sheikh Hasina government, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced at a rally in Naya Paltan earlier on Friday.