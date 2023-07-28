    বাংলা

    Jubo League announces counter-demonstration at Dhaka’s entry points

    The BNP earlier said it would stage sit-in protests at the entrances to the city on Saturday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 July 2023, 03:59 PM
    Updated : 28 July 2023, 03:59 PM

    Jubo League, the youth front of the ruling Awami League, has announced peace rallies for Saturday at the entrances to Dhaka city apparently to counter the BNP’s sit-in programmes at the same venues.

    The Jubo League rallies will be held at Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gabtoli, Aminbazar, Babuh Bazar, Signboard, Kanchpur, Jatrabari and other entry points of the city from 10am to 5pm, the organisation’s Deputy Office Secretary Md Delwar Hossain Shahjada said on Friday.

    BNP activists will occupy the points of entry to the capital from 11am to 4pm demanding resignation of the Sheikh Hasina government, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced at a rally in Naya Paltan earlier on Friday.

    The BNP’s programme fuelled fears of a violent confrontation as the Awami League held a rally of three of its affiliate organisations, including Jubo League, outside Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, less than two kilometres from the BNP’s event.

    The ruling party did not announce any counter-demonstration at its rally, but its General Secretary Obaidul Quader alerted leaders and activists to possible violence during the BNP’s programmes.

    “Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League will always remain vigilant to protect the lives and properties of the people of Bangladesh,” he said, threatening to obstruct BNP activists from joining the sit-ins if they try to block the entrances to Dhaka.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP announces sit-ins for Saturday at entrances to Dhaka city
    BNP sit-ins at Dhaka entrances Saturday
    Mirza Fakhrul announces the programmes at their Naya Paltan rally
    AL affliliates announce gathering for Jul 27, coinciding with BNP's 'grand rally'
    AL affliliates, BNP to hold simultaneous rallies on Jul 27
    The Jubo League, Chhatra League and Swechchha Sebak League called the rally to protest against the alleged attacks on activists across the country
    Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked to death in Dhaka
    Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked to death in Dhaka
    Waliullah Rubel was attacked by a group of assailants in Shahjahanpur while walking home from Rajarbagh
    BNP activists clash with AL, police in Lakshmipur, 'Jubo Dal leader' dies
    'Jubo Dal leader' dies in clash
    Leaders and activists of the BNP clashed with the Awami League adherents and police at different points in the city

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan