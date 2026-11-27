July Charter, referendum must form basis of dialogue with government, says opposition bloc

The Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance has insisted that the July Charter and the national referendum must anchor any dialogue with the government, amid talks over which party Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will meet next after the National Citizen Party (NCP).

AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, coordinator of the 11-party unity bloc and assistant secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami, laid out the coalition’s stance at a press briefing on Friday afternoon after a liaison committee meeting.

Earlier, Tarique urged all democratic forces to unite during his closing speech at the fourth parliamentary session amid recent violence -- which the government blames on ousted Awami League activists, while police report bombings, arson, and vandalism around the party’s programmes.

The prime minister has since met opposition bloc partner NCP and is likely to sit with Jamaat and other groups.

Azad confirmed the 11-party alliance will join the national dialogue together, saying that while everyone’s cooperation is needed, the main responsibility rests with the government.

"There is no room for fresh debate on how reforms will happen or what the process will be -- the people have already decided both," he said.

Under an interim government order implementing the July National Charter, lawmakers had to take oath as members of a Constitutional Reform Council within 180 days.

While winning candidates from Jamaat and the opposition bloc took both oaths, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers took oath only as members of parliament.

The Feb 12 referendum, held alongside the 13th parliamentary polls, saw nearly 69 percent of voters back the “Yes” option.

Citing the result, Azad said elected lawmakers must carry out reforms through the Constitution Reform Council, as approved by voters.

He named July Charter implementation as the core agenda, adding that top leaders of the 11 parties will finalise talking points once the government sets a date.

"The people have already set the process, the timeline, and the forum; we are joining the dialogue to bridge the disagreements that have emerged and resolve this crisis," Azad said, adding that the bloc will also join the Election Commission’s talks ahead of the Union Parishad polls together.