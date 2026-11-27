Football - UEFA Champions League - Sporting CP v Manchester United - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon - Nov 25, 2026 - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes walks out onto the pitch before the match. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Football - UEFA Champions League - Sporting CP v Manchester United - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon - Nov 25, 2026 - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes walks out onto the pitch before the match. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Manchester United have exercised the one-year option in captain Bruno Fernandes's contract, extending his deal until Jun 2028, a team source said on Friday.

The source said the move suited both parties and left the door open to future talks over a new contract, although the immediate priority was improving results.

United are languishing in 19th place in the Premier League after their worst start to a top-flight season in 40 years.

Fernandes, however, is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash with sixth-placed Brentford after missing Friday's training session because of a virus.

The 32-year-old, who signed his previous contract in Aug 2024, scored both goals in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting, but manager Mauricio Pochettino said a decision on his availability would be made closer to kickoff.

"We don't know," Pochettino said. "He's affected by a virus from Portugal. He finished the game a little bit with a problem and today he could not be part of the training session.

"We'll see during the day and [on Saturday] how he wakes up. We're not going to take any risks. When this type of situation happens, you don't feel right. We are going to pay attention, but still we have decided nothing."

Pochettino is preparing for his first home game since taking charge a week ago following a spell as United States coach.

The Argentine is still searching for his first victory after the dramatic draw in Lisbon and a 4-0 Premier League thrashing by Liverpool last weekend, although United were encouraged by their improved display in Portugal.

"We arrive full of energy, positive, but it's difficult for the players when the results haven't been up to scratch. We try to help them as best we can," Pochettino said of his first week in charge.

"This is a group of players who want to do well, who want to perform. Our job is to build confidence."

Speculation had been swirling around Fernandes' future in Manchester amid reports he had turned down two new contract offers. The Portugal midfielder said on Tuesday that contract talks could wait until results improve.

"I'm more worried about getting results, trying to bring the club back in a position to be proud of," he said.