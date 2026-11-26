A 3D-printed miniature model of US President Donald Trump, the Vietnam flag and the word "Tariffs" appear in this illustration taken Nov 25, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A 3D-printed miniature model of US President Donald Trump, the Vietnam flag and the word "Tariffs" appear in this illustration taken Nov 25, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Members of a Pacific Rim trade bloc, ASEAN and the European Union's trade chief gathered in Vietnam for an economic dialogue on Thursday, hours after the Trump administration announced new tariffs on 14 countries.

Trade ministers of the CPTPP, or Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, will hold two days of talks and will be joined by European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and counterparts of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc.

Among them are targets of US President Donald Trump's new tariff salvo – including Japan, the European Union, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – over excess industrial capacity, with new levies capped at lower levels agreed under trade deals completed or under negotiation.

The CPTPP is the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a bloc originally led by the United States that was widely seen as a counterweight to China's influence before Trump withdrew from the pact in his first term.

It now comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and Britain.

Australia's trade minister, Don Farrell, said the CPTPP dialogue with ASEAN and the EU would focus on upholding fair and open trade and strengthening supply chain resilience.

"The CPTPP’s high standards, stability and predictability are more important than ever in the current global trading environment," he said in a statement.