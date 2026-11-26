Rafiq Ahmed Khan, Malaysia Correspondent, bdews24.com News Service

Bangladeshis have topped the list of foreign nationals breaching immigration pass conditions in Malaysia, with 6,898 cases recorded between 2023 and Sept 15 this year.

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail revealed the figures in a written reply to parliament on Wednesday, according to Malaysian daily The Star.

Thailand ranked second with 4,856 offences, followed by Indonesia with 2,154, China with 1,207, Vietnam with 1,046, and Pakistan with 823.

In total, Malaysia logged 18,838 offences under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 between 2023 and Sept 15.

Saifuddin was responding to opposition Barisan Nasional MP Wee Ka Siong, who sought nationality and sector-wise data on 15,349 foreigners detained since 2023 for working on social visit passes, though the ministry did not provide a sector breakdown.

"Entering Malaysia on a social visit pass or visa exemption for tourism does not grant the right to work or run a business," the minister said, warning that engaging in activities beyond pass conditions invites action under Regulation 39(b).

He added that foreigners cannot take up employment or commercial ventures without valid passes and work permits, and must secure proper business licences alongside approval from the Malaysian Immigration Department and relevant authorities.

Between Jan 1 and May 31 this year, the Immigration Department conducted 5,053 nationwide raids, screening 72,854 individuals and arresting 2,306 undocumented migrants for pass violations, while taking action against 801 employers for hiring foreigners without valid travel documents.

The minister also detailed targeted crackdowns during the period, with 2,338 arrests across 759 "Ops Selera" raids, 589 arrests in 409 "Ops Belanja" operations, and 90 detentions during 75 "Ops Jaja" sweeps.

Inspections and surveillance remain ongoing against businesses and employers accused of violating pass rules or abetting unauthorised work, he said.

Reiterating the government's tough stance against immigration abuse, Saifuddin said the crackdown aims to safeguard Malaysia's economy, protect local jobs and business opportunities, and ensure fair competition.