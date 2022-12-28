    বাংলা

    Metro trains open doors for Bangladesh

    Metro rail is expected to bring a huge respite to commuters in Dhaka, one of the most crowded cities in the world

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 28 Dec 2022, 03:25 AM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2022, 05:22 AM
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Bangladesh’s first urban rail in Dhaka on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony started at 11:01 am with special prayers. Hasina was accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader among others.

    The government is initially opening the 11.73km Uttara-Agargaon section with nine stations. After the full opening, expected in December 2023, people will travel from Uttara to Motijheel in 40 minutes. The entire 21.16km long route from Uttara to Kamalapur will cost Tk 334.71 billion, also funded by Japan.

    The DMTCL, a state-run company, hopes that introducing metro rail will take small vehicles off Dhaka streets and cut the use of fossil fuels. It will add new dynamism to the connectivity system in Dhaka and enable people to save their work hours. Altogether, the metro rail system is expected to bring a positive change to the lives of Dhaka residents.

    More than 50 countries across the world provide metro rail services. China alone has 46 metro systems, while the US and India have 15 each. Now Bangladesh is going to join the metro club. 

