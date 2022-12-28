Dhaka joins the metro club as Bangladesh's rail revolution rolls on

When fortune favours Mozammel Hossain, it takes him around two hours to reach his office at Uttara’s House Building from his residence at Agargaon in the morning. He spends another two hours on the way back in the evening. On the days he has no luck, which happens quite often, his time on the road stretches beyond four hours.

And the construction of Dhaka Metro Rail made things worse for Mozammel in the past few years.

His days of miseries on the road are ending.

To offer people like Mozammel a huge respite from severe traffic congestion, the government is set to thrust Bangladesh into a new chapter of urban transport, a new experience for Dhaka commuters.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the first-ever electric public transport in Dhaka on Wednesday. And she will be the first to ride it.

Travellers and commuters like Mozammel will be able to take metro trains from the next day. A metro train is expected to take 20 minutes to reach Uttara’s Diabari from Agargaon, meaning Mozammel will be able to save at least three hours a day.

More than 50 countries across the world provide metro rail services. China alone has 46 metro systems, while the US and India have 15 each. Now Bangladesh is going to join the metro club.