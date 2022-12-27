    বাংলা

    How to travel by metro rail in Dhaka: mind the gap

    In the first phase, the Uttara-Agargaon route of the metro rail will be inaugurated on Dec 28

    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 02:38 PM
    Passengers have to go through a few steps to travel by metro rail, the first mass rapid transit system in Dhaka, one of the most crowded cities in the world.

    The Uttara-Agargaon route punctuated by 17 stations, each with three floors, will be inaugurated in the first phase on Dec 28. The government plans to open the next route from Agargaon to Motijheel in December 2023.

    Some useful tips for travelling on the metro rail to make journeys enjoyable and efficient:

    • Passengers must take the stairs or an escalator to the second floor of the station, known as the concourse level.

    • Passengers can buy long-term, multiple-journey MRT passes or single-journey tickets from the counters. Single-journey tickets can also be bought at vending machines.

    • After buying the ticket, a passenger has to swipe the ticket at the automated entry point. Then the passenger must take the stairs or an escalator to the third floor to board a train. The elderly and people with special needs can take the elevator.

    • A platform screen door (PSD) will be situated between the platform and the train. For their own safety, passengers must stand behind the yellow line.

    • Wait for passengers to leave the train before boarding. Offer your seat to anyone who is unwell, elderly, pregnant or travelling with small children. The authorities prioritise the elderly and people with special needs.

    • Passengers should keep an eye on the display and route map to see the locations and the distance to their destinations.

    • Upon reaching their destinations, passengers must take the stairs or an escalator again to reach the concourse level on the second floor.

    • Passengers with multiple-trip MRT passes must swipe them at exit points, while single-journey tickets must be inserted into the slots of automated gates to prompt the doors to open.

    • If passengers travel beyond the destination they paid for, they will have to pay the extra amount at the station to exit.

