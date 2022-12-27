How to travel by metro rail in Dhaka: mind the gap

Passengers have to go through a few steps to travel by metro rail, the first mass rapid transit system in Dhaka, one of the most crowded cities in the world.

The Uttara-Agargaon route punctuated by 17 stations, each with three floors, will be inaugurated in the first phase on Dec 28. The government plans to open the next route from Agargaon to Motijheel in December 2023.