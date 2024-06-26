A six-member committee has been set up to investigate the prison break

Four death row inmates escaped from a Bogura prison. They were soon caught

Four death row inmates escaped a Bogura prison by breaking through the roof, but have been caught again by the police.

The four inmates escaped early on Wednesday morning, but were detained again from near the prison, said Sudeep Kumar Chakrabarty, superintendent of Bogura police.

The four escapees were identified as Md Nazrul Islam Manzur, 60, Md Farid Sheikh, 28, Md Zakaria, 31, and Amir Hamza, 38.

It was reported around 3:05am that four inmates in the condemned cells had broken through the roof at the Bogura District Prison, said SP Sudeep. Police personnel were then instructed to arrest them immediately.

The four were arrested from the Chelopara Chashi Bazar area near the prison around 4:10am, said Sub Inspector Khorshed Alam of the Sadar Police Outpost.

Anwar Hossain, the district’s superintendent of prisons, did not wish to comment on the situation.

However, Rajshahi DIG (Prisons) Kamal Hossain said that a committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

“We are looking into the matter seriously,” he said.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner Md Saiful Islam said that a six-member probe panel had been formed with an additional district magistrate, a police official, a RAB official, an official from the Public Works Department, a member of the Fire Service and Civil Defence and an official from the district jail.