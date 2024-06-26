‘KNF member’ dies in Bandarban joint operation

A body was recovered from the Baklai area on Wednesday morning

Law enforcers have reported the recovery of the body of a member of the hill armed organisation Kuki-Chin National Front during a joint forces operation in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila.

District Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Abdul Karim told bdnews24.com on Wednesday: "We recovered one body from the Baklai area in the morning."

Although the identity of the deceased could not be confirmed, this police officer said that his age would be between 25 and 35.

Baklai is a very remote part of Ruma, but is more easily accessible from Thanchi Upazila.