The US does have a close bilateral defence relationship with Bangladesh, a Pentagon representative says

What the Pentagon has said on US travel ban on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed

The US Department of Defense, also known as the Pentagon, believes by imposing sanctions on former Bangladesh army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed, the US commitment to strengthening the democratic institutions and the rule of law in the country has been reaffirmed.

The department also supports the anti-corruption efforts that are being taken in Bangladesh, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said at a regular media briefing on Tuesday.

The US State Department imposed sanctions on the former army chief on May 20 for his alleged involvement in corruption.

The action renders Aziz and his immediate family ‘generally ineligible for entry to the US’, the country’s Department of State said in a statement on its website.

A reporter named Mushfiqul Fazal asked Ryder how the Pentagon was navigating its military and security partnership with Bangladesh given the US’s designation of Aziz over corruption allegations.

Fazal also said that Bangladesh was moving in the wrong direction, with extreme violations of human rights and democratic rights stating that top police and RAB personnel have been sanctioned by the US, and claiming the current regime was using the security forces to keep power by any means.

In response, Ryder said: “As you're aware and – and as you highlighted, the State Department has designated Gen Ahmed for significant corruption. They did this back in May.”

“That designation reaffirms the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and the rule of law in Bangladesh, and the department [Pentagon] supports the anti-corruption efforts that are being taken there [Bangladesh].”

“And I would just conclude by saying that the US does have a close bilateral defence relationship with Bangladesh in support of shared values and interests, such as a shared free and open Indo-Pacific and maritime and regional security,” the Pentagon representative said.

Gen Aziz served as chief of army staff from June 2018 to June 2021. He also headed the Border Guard Bangladesh for four years from 2012.

Aziz and members of his immediate family cannot enter the United States due to the ban imposed under Section 7031(c) of the Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act of the US Department of State, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

“His actions have contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and the public’s faith in public institutions and processes.”

“Aziz Ahmed engaged in significant corruption by interfering in public processes while helping his brother evade accountability for criminal activity in Bangladesh. Aziz also worked closely with his brother to ensure the improper awarding of military contracts and accepted bribes in exchange for government appointments for his personal benefit.”

However, Aziz Ahmed dismissed the corruption and nepotism allegations made by the US as ‘untrue’. He said if any contracts or corrupt activities involving his brothers could be proven, he would accept the consequences for his actions.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said the travel ban on Aziz Ahmed is only a ‘personal liability’.