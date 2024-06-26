10 other suspects were sentenced to life in prison in the case

Court sentences 6 to death for 2011 murder of Nurul Haque in Cumilla

A Cumilla court has sentenced six people to death and 10 others to life in prison for the murder of Nurul Haque.

Judge Jahangir Alam of the Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge’s court delivered the verdict in the presence of some of the suspects on Wednesday, said Mohammad Zakir Hossain, the assistant public prosecutor at the court.

Nurul Haque was killed in Brahmanpara Upazila in 2011, the lawyer said.

More to follow