How to buy a ticket for Dhaka Metro Rail

The Dhaka Metro Rail, Bangladesh's first urban transit system, will offer two types of tickets for passengers - single-use tickets and long-term MRT passes.
Initially, the MRT pass can only be bought from the metro rail station counter by depositing a specified amount, say officials at the Dhaka Mass Rapid Company Limited, which is responsible for the construction and management of the metro rail.
On the other hand, single-journey tickets can be bought from counters or ticket machines at metro stations. A passenger will not be able to leave the station upon reaching their destination without inserting the ticket into a designated slot.
After buying the MRT pass for regular travel, passengers can top it up at the ticket counters, using the ticket machines or the mobile and web applications.
The specific fares fixed by the government will be deducted from the MRT pass. Passengers can return the MRT pass anytime and get the initial deposit and unused funds back, according to the DMTCL.
In case of loss of or damage to an MRT pass, its registered owner must collect a new one by paying the deposit.
The unspent credit in the lost or damaged MRT pass will automatically be transferred to the new one. Illegal use of the lost MRT pass can be prevented by reporting it to the machine operator at the ticket office of the nearest station.
HOW TO USE TICKET VENDING MACHINES
A passenger has to follow several steps to buy tickets using the ticket vending machines available on the second floor of each metro rail station.
A set of easy-to-follow instructions on the purchase of single-use tickets will appear on the screen. The ticket machines have both Bangla and English language options.
A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE
After setting the language for the instruction, a passenger has to click the 'single journey ticket' option, following which, the starting station's name will appear in green on the screen.
A passenger must then select a destination. Information on the destination and the fare will appear on the right side of the screen.
Then, the passenger will have to enter the number of tickets they are looking to buy at the bottom of the screen. Each passenger can buy up to five tickets at a time.
After selecting the number of tickets, they have to press the 'Okay' button to proceed. Instructions will then appear about inserting money into a designated port.
The machine will notify the customer about the amount of amount they have inserted.
Once the correct amount has been inserted, the machine will print out the tickets from the bottom-left side of the screen, along with any change.
Passengers cannot use large banknotes to pay a modest fare at the machine. The ticket machine screen will show the largest note one can use to pay a specific fare.
If the passenger has no change for the metro rail ticket, they will be able to get help from the staff at the ticket counter.
The ticket machines will accept any banknote used in Bangladesh, but worn-out or torn notes should not be inserted into the machine.