How to buy a ticket for Dhaka Metro Rail

On the other hand, single-journey tickets can be bought from counters or ticket machines at metro stations. A passenger will not be able to leave the station upon reaching their destination without inserting the ticket into a designated slot.

After buying the MRT pass for regular travel, passengers can top it up at the ticket counters, using the ticket machines or the mobile and web applications.

The specific fares fixed by the government will be deducted from the MRT pass. Passengers can return the MRT pass anytime and get the initial deposit and unused funds back, according to the DMTCL.

In case of loss of or damage to an MRT pass, its registered owner must collect a new one by paying the deposit.