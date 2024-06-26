Heavy rains drench Dhaka city, causing waterlogging

Several vehicles broke down in the middle of the road due to waterlogging

Heavy rain has inundated several areas of Dhaka city, causing the water to rise to waist height in some parts of the city.

After the heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, several areas, including the capital’s Mirpur No. 14 and 10, were waterlogged.

The footpath in front of the BRTA office was also submerged. There was little traffic on the road and many shops in the area remained closed.

Rising waters also disrupted movement at the Mirpur-10 intersection and nearby roads as the footpaths were submerged in waist-deep waters.

In some places, the mouths of drains were closed, leading to water pooling nearby. City Corporation workers were seen cleaning up the openings.

Several vehicles broke down after the water rose into their engines.

Around 11:30am, an on-duty traffic policeman at Mirpur 10 told bdnews24.com: “A lot of water had accumulated here. However, it has tapered off a bit now.”

The rains also inundated areas near Begum Rokey Sarani’s Shewrapara and Kazipara.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 61 mm of rain in Dhaka from 9am to 12pm.