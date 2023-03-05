Most subsidy goes to the rich: Ahsan Mansur

The result is a massive subsidy bill that makes it difficult for the government to manoeuvre economically and politically, said Mansur, executive director of the Dhaka-based Policy Research Institute and a former IMF economist.

“What do we have at the end? We’ve got a huge subsidy bill, thousands of crores of accumulated, unpaid bills of the Power Development Board. They couldn’t pay the vendors, they couldn’t pay the IPPs. That’s on our government.”

“And they’re getting the political blame because the price shock is too much. The sticker shock almost makes you faint. The government is getting bad deals on both ends. What for? Had they adjusted the prices slowly, that accumulation of arrears would not have happened.”

The government should have “let things happen in a slow and steady way” following the global market conditions and could try and explain the subsidy situation to the people in a clearer way, he said.

“The government has no responsibility to pay for your bills. I believe that. Why should the government pay bills for you and me? The government should pass it on to me because I am the user of electricity, I am the user of petroleum, and I am the user of diesel. I should pay.”

He pointed to a similar mindset among policymakers on fixing exchange rates and other economic variables.

Bangladesh had kept its exchange rate stable for about 10 years since 2012, he said. There was a cumulative effect. Prices, like the price of energy, were also fixed for about two years.

“Then when the changes came, they were too big. The exchange rate we had to devalue by 25 percent. Gas prices, for example, we had to increase from Tk 10 to Tk 30 – huge! A 200 percent increase in gas prices. So, the shock is too much in one instance.”