IMF backs Bangladesh’s energy price hike, hints at further subsidy cuts

The International Monetary Fund has welcomed Bangladesh’s efforts to cut subsidies for the energy sector by raising the prices of fuel oil, gas and power, hinting at more price rises.

In a country report on the government’s request for loans, the IMF said the authorities will further explore options to gradually reduce energy subsidies.

The report said control measures could prolong the ongoing hardships and will likely hurt both near-term growth and medium-term economic potential, but the rationalisation of energy subsidies will free fiscal resources for social and development spending.

While recent price hikes have brought petroleum prices broadly in line with international prices, gas and electricity subsidies are expected to rise to 0.9 percent of GDP in FY23 from 0.5 percent a year earlier, the IMF said, welcoming the recent power price hike to cut the subsidies.

“The authorities will further explore options to gradually reduce gas and electricity subsidies, while strengthening social safety nets.”

The IMF Executive Board approved the loans for Bangladesh at the request of the government on Monday, helping the country build a buffer against depleting foreign currency reserves. The global lender on Thursday released $476 million in the first instalment of the $4.7 billion loans it approved for Bangladesh.