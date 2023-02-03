IMF sees financial sector reforms, subsidy cuts crucial for Bangladesh

The International Monetary Fund has emphasised financial sector reforms, strengthening policy and institutions and energy subsidy cuts to preserve macroeconomic stability in a country report on $4.7 billion loans it has approved for Bangladesh.

The key objectives of the loan programme include enhancing revenue mobilisation, reducing the issuance of national savings certificates, reining in subsidies, and increasing spending efficiency with fiscal institutional reforms, the global lender said on Thursday.

The IMF believes achieving these objectives will help Bangladesh boost its tax-to-GDP ratio, which is one of the lowest in the world, thus constraining critical spending.

“Extensive exemptions, complicated tax codes, and weaknesses in revenue administration have resulted in low tax productivity across all major taxes. Meanwhile, reliance on national saving certificates or NSCs has resulted in high government borrowing costs.”

The programme envisages tax revenue mobilisation efforts of additional 0.5 percent of

GDP annually in FY24 and FY25 and 0.7 percent of GDP in FY26, contributing to higher social spending and public investment

As a result, the overall fiscal deficit is expected to improve from 5.6 percent of GDP in FY23 to 5 percent of GDP by programme-end, underpinned by a primary deficit of around 3.3 percent.

The IMF said the programme includes a series of carefully sequenced reforms, which comprise both tax policy and revenue administration measures and will be anchored in a medium-term revenue strategy.

It said monetary and exchange rate policies should focus on containing inflation and stemming reserve losses. Pass through from recent taka depreciation and increase in fuel prices have added to inflationary pressures.

The monetary policy stance will be guided by the inflation outlook and will be anchored by an income tax ceiling on the level of reserve money under the programme, as a main operating target of Bangladesh Bank.