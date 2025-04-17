Government priotises gas supply to export-oriented, EPZ factories

The decision comes after the energy regulator raised gas prices, with priority given to earlier applications

The interim government has decided to resume gas connections for industries after a prolonged suspension caused by supply shortages.

Priority will be given to export-oriented factories and those located in export processing zones (EPZs).

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division conveyed the decision to Petrobangla on Wednesday, according to officials.

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Advisor Fouzul Kabir Khan said instructions have been issued to ensure proper gas supply to newly connected industrial units.

He said the move came after the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) revised gas prices.

“Gas connections will be given to export-oriented industries and factories in EPZs on a priority basis,” he added.

New gas connections for industrial units had been suspended for a long time due to the ongoing energy crisis.

Even existing factories were struggling to receive their required supply.

The interim government’s decision is being viewed as a positive step in the current circumstances.

Md Rafiqul Islam, director of operations at Petrobangla, told bdnews24.com that several long-pending applications remain with different distribution companies.

“The matter of connecting export-oriented industrial units has been under discussion for some time. Now a positive decision has come from the government side,” he said.

The BERC on Sunday raised gas prices by 33 percent for new industries and for captive power generation at industrial units.

Under the new pricing, gas used for captive power generation has increased from Tk 31.50 to Tk 42 per cubic foot.

For new industrial connections, the gas price has been set at Tk 40, up from Tk 30.

According to the BERC, industries receiving approval after Apr 13 will have to purchase gas at the new rates.

In contrast, committed customers – those who have already received demand notes – will receive 50 percent of their approved load at the previous rate.

The remainder must be purchased at the new rate.

The revised prices will be applicable from the current month’s bill.