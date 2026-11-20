The Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Force has rejected media reports that Chhatra League activists supplied food to Ansar members guarding Gopalganj District Jail, calling them “misleading”.

In a statement on Thursday night, the force said its battalion members were deployed to secure the jail in coordination with other law-enforcing agencies.

Staff from the district Ansar and Village Defence Office were taking food to them around noon on Thursday when they faced several obstacles, the statement said.

A group of armed men then held the staff hostage, threatened them and seized the food. The group later filmed the food being carried and circulated the video to claim credit for the delivery, it added.

The force said reports headlined “Chhatra League stands by Ansar with khichuri in the rain” did not reflect what had happened.

It accused those involved of using the incident to spread misleading political claims and damage the force's image.

Ansar said its members continued to protect law and order, public safety and key installations with professionalism.