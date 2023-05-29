    বাংলা

    Belarus's Lukashenko says there can be 'nuclear weapons for everyone'

    The Belarusian president said if any other country wants to join a Russia-Belarus union there could be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’

    Reuters
    Published : 29 May 2023, 06:31 AM
    Updated : 29 May 2023, 06:31 AM

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that if any other country wanted to join a Russia-Belarus union there could be "nuclear weapons for everyone."

    Russia moved ahead last week with a plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, in the Kremlin's first deployment of such warheads outside Russia since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, spurring concerns in the West.

    In an interview published on Russia's state television late on Sunday, Lukashenko, President Vladimir Putin's staunchest ally among Russia's neighbours, said that it must be "strategically understood" that Minsk and Moscow have a unique chance to unite.

    "No one is against Kazakhstan and other countries having the same close relations that we have with the Russian Federation," Lukashenko said.

    "If someone is worried ... (then) it is very simple: join in the Union State of Belarus and Russia. That's all: there will be nuclear weapons for everyone."

    He added that it was his own view - not the view of Russia.

    Russia and Belarus are formally part of a Union State, a borderless union and alliance between the two former Soviet republics.

    Russia used the territory of Belarus as a launchpad for its invasion of their common neighbour Ukraine in February last year, and since then their military cooperation has intensified, with joint training exercises on Belarusian soil.

    On Sunday, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said that another unit of the S-400 mobile, surface-to-air missile systems arrived from Moscow, with the systems to be ready for combat duty soon.

    RELATED STORIES
    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 6, 2023.
    Kremlin via REUTERS
    The BelTA state news agency reported that PM Roman Golovchenko read a message from Lukashenko during an event but gave no reason for Lukashenko's absence
    Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, (R) sat with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) during his time as ambassador to Moscow. They were attending a video conference, to mark the start of the construction of the Chinese section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, in Moscow, Russia, Jun 29, 2015. REUTERS
    Chinese envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia on 'peace' mission
    Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Poland, France, Germany on the multi-day trip
    Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a news conference following their meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Dec 19, 2022.
    Belarus wants guarantees that Russia will defend it if attacked
    Belarus has offered assistance to Moscow during its military campaign in Ukraine
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 6, 2023.
    Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms
    Russia moved ahead last week with a decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory aimed at achieving specific gains on the battlefield

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan