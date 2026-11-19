Union of Arab FAs backs Infantino for another term as FIFA president

The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) said on Thursday it backed Gianni Infantino's candidacy for another term as FIFA president.

UAFA said in a statement its endorsement recognised Infantino's efforts and contributions to the development and growth of football during his tenure.

The organisation added that the work of Infantino and FIFA's leadership had contributed to the continued development of football worldwide.

The election will take place in March 2027, with Infantino set to face challengers for the first time after being re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023.

FIFA said on Thursday that Infantino would face Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, and Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association.

Infantino has faced repeated calls to resign since the collapse of his FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which sought private investment in a new entity controlling commercial rights linked to major FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

Founded in 1974, UAFA represents 22 national football associations across Africa and Asia.

Infantino wished the candidates well, saying the election was a celebration of the sport's democratic values.

"Let this be an electoral period of positive ideas - for the betterment of our global game -- carried out with honour, respect and in the spirit of fair play which our game stands for," he said.