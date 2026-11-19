The Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA) has expressed concern that the ongoing protests by garment workers demanding higher wages have resulted in losses amounting to Tk 30-40 billion in the sector.

During a briefing on Thursday at the association’s office in Dhaka’s Uttara, BGBA President Abdul Hamid noted that the impact would not be limited to the ready-made garment (RMG) industry alone, rather it would also affect the transport, banking, logistics, and export sectors, among others.

Towards the end of October, garment workers began protesting to demand an increase in their wages. Amidst these protests, the government formed a Minimum Wage Board on Nov 1.

Despite this, protests and clashes continued in Dhaka’s Mirpur, Savar, Gazipur, and Narayanganj.

Workers began returning to their jobs after the board announced, during its first meeting on Nov 4, that a new wage structure would be implemented starting in December.

However, workers subsequently returned to the streets. In response, factory owners have begun declaring temporary closures or indefinite shutdowns of their facilities.

The president of the organisation, which represents local agents of foreign buyers, pointed out that a halt in production activities results in a daily economic loss of Tk 20-22 billion for the RMG industry.

In a statement, he said: It is estimated that the ongoing unrest has already caused a loss of approximately Tk 30-40 billion to the country.”

He claimed that this loss has accumulated over the past 15 days.

The protests are negatively impacting the placement of new orders, he added.

“Due to the current situation, many international buyers are becoming cautious and hesitant about placing new orders with Bangladesh. In some instances, the volume of orders has already declined.”

If the labour unrest persists, the manufacturing factories will suffer the consequences. Many factories will not be able to operate at full production capacity, says the BGMEA president.

Highlighting that foreign buyers are losing confidence in Bangladesh, BGMEA Senior Vice-President Zakir Hossain said: “Confidence will be restored if shipments can be made on time. We hope that the issue of wages will be resolved through constructive dialogue involving all stakeholders.”

According to him, ensuring timely shipments is essential to regaining the trust of foreign buyers.