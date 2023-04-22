Indonesian, Malaysian Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr as COVID fears recede

Muslims in Indonesia and Malaysia gathered in large groups to usher in the Eid-ul-Fitr festival on Saturday, relieved to be able to celebrate freely after the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions.

In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, hundreds of worshippers turned up for morning prayers at the historic port of Sunda Kelapa in North Jakarta to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

"I'm very happy that we're free (of COVID curbs) now," said Laila, 35, who goes by one name like many Indonesians.