Airbnb's new rules restricting the household chores hosts can ask guests to perform have come into effect, sparking mixed reactions among property owners and travellers.

Under the new policy, hosts should generally not ask guests to wash dishes or remove bed sheets after their stay. However, they can appeal to Airbnb if they have compelling reasons for imposing additional requirements, according to the BBC.

The changes come after complaints from guests who found lengthy checkout lists burdensome. One traveller told the BBC that the experience had been "not relaxing at all".

Hosts, meanwhile, have warned that the additional cleaning costs could ultimately be passed on to customers.

Announced last month, the new rules allow hosts to choose from seven standard house rules, including limits on the number of overnight guests and restrictions on pets and smoking.

Hosts can also introduce additional requirements, but guests should not be asked to wash dishes, strip beds, take out rubbish or refrain from using household utilities.

Airbnb has started reviewing property listings and will email hosts "who need to take action", the company said.

Hosts can appeal and seek approval for additional rules they consider necessary. If Airbnb rejects a rule but the host continues to enforce it, the platform will flag the listing with a notice such as "includes cleaning tasks", allowing prospective guests to see the requirement before booking.

Airbnb said household chores could discourage customers from booking through the platform. It believes clearer house rules would encourage more people to use its services.

However, some property owners fear the policy could increase their operating costs.

Lisa Clewes, who runs a holiday rental in Wales, told the BBC she was "horrified" by the condition in which some guests left her property after a dinner party.

She described broken glasses, drinks cans scattered across the floor, pans full of food left on the table and fish waste in the garden.

Clewes said it usually takes cleaners four hours to prepare her three-bedroom property for the next guests.

More mess could require additional cleaning staff and drive up expenses, costs she believes may eventually be passed on to customers.

Fiona Venter, who owns a holiday home in Edinburgh, described Airbnb's new rules as "nonsense", saying she would not accept bookings from guests unwilling to take their rubbish with them.

Recalling an incident in which six bags of rubbish were left at her property, raising fears of a mice infestation, she said: "I would rather have my house still standing."

Venter also questioned the fairness of higher cleaning costs for guests who already tidy up after themselves.

"Why should they pay extra for the guests that choose to abuse a cottage?" she said.

The changes, however, have been welcomed by some travellers, including Jessica Newhook, who said she had repeatedly encountered lengthy checkout lists alongside substantial cleaning fees.

She booked an Airbnb property in Florida for a family reunion involving 11 people. Despite paying a $250 (£187) cleaning fee, the group was expected to leave the property "move-in ready for the cleaners".

"We had rules about everything and it was not relaxing at all," she said.

The policy change comes amid growing dissatisfaction among some property owners following increases in Airbnb's commission rates last year.

Many are now investing in their own websites and social media platforms to attract direct bookings and avoid paying fees to the rental platform.

Not all hosts, however, are worried about the changes.

Matt Porsz, who manages his own and other Airbnb properties full-time, previously told the BBC that the platform's review system encourages both hosts and guests to behave reasonably.