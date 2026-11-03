November 03, 2026

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Malaysia says it has made no commitment to hand over Zakir Naik to Indian authorities

The government cites its extradition treaty with India and domestic law, saying it has received no new request

Malaysia says it has made no commitment to hand over Zakir Naik to Indian authorities
Controversial Muslim da’i Zakir Naik is wanted by Indian authorities. Photo: The ASEAN Post

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 10:27 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 10:27 PM

Malaysia has decided not to extradite Islamic preacher and orator Dr Zakir Naik to India and has made no commitment to hand him over, according to The Edge Malaysia.

The Malaysian Home Ministry told the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday that the decision was based on the country's rights under Article 6 of its 2010 extradition treaty with India and provisions of the Extradition Act 1992.

The ministry said it had not received any further extradition requests from India, The Edge Malaysia reported.

In a written reply to a question from Datuk Dr Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, a member of parliament for Pengkalan Chepa, the ministry confirmed that India had previously submitted an official extradition request on Jan 19, 2018.

The Malaysian government also received a diplomatic note from India on May 29, 2020, seeking reconsideration of the matter, cited per the report.

Ahmad Marzuk had asked for an update on India's request, including the date of the latest official submission. He also sought clarification on whether the documents and evidence provided by India met the requirements of the extradition treaty and the Extradition Act.

Naik is wanted by Indian authorities in connection with several cases in his home country, The Edge Malaysia said.

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