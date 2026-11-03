November 03, 2026

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16 arrested as garment workers continue wage protests in Mirpur

Police have not shared the identities of those apprehended

16 arrested as garment workers continue wage protests in Mirpur

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 10:31 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 10:31 PM

Police have arrested 16 people in Mirpur on the sixth day of protests by garment workers demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Hasan Mohammad Naser Rikabdar, deputy commissioner of Mirpur Division police, said the arrests were made at different locations in the area on Tuesday.

He did not share the identities of those apprehended.

Workers in Mirpur, Gazipur, and Savar have been demonstrating for higher wages, with clashes between protesters and police reported in several areas.

On Tuesday morning, police used tear gas and sound grenades to disperse protesters beneath the Mirpur-11 metro rail station.

In a separate incident on Kalshi Road, a police officer was reportedly surrounded and beaten by protesters.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed in Gazipur, Narayanganj, and nearby industrial areas to maintain order.

Authorities have also announced plans to strengthen surveillance using drones and body-worn cameras.

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