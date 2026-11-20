For people with advanced pancreatic cancer, even a little more time can mean a great deal. Now, an experimental daily pill has offered fresh hope after tumours shrank or became undetectable in some patients during an early trial.

The drug, daraxonrasib, was given alongside chemotherapy to 61 people whose pancreatic cancer had spread to other parts of the body. Cancer became undetectable on scans in about one in 12 patients, according to the BBC.

The findings are being described by experts as one of the biggest advances in pancreatic cancer treatment in decades. But doctors caution that the results do not mean the disease has been cured.

In the phase I/II trial, tumours stopped growing in 90 percent of participants, while just over 60 percent saw their tumours shrink or disappear. For around 8 percent, scans showed no detectable cancer.

The patients were followed for an average of 18 months. Some had not seen their cancer return during that period, but researchers say longer studies are needed to establish whether the disease can go into remission and for how long.

Cancer Research UK called the findings “the biggest leap forward in decades” for pancreatic cancer patients.

Its Dr Sam Godfrey told the BBC the results were “incredibly exciting”, saying the drug had found a way to target something previously considered difficult to treat.

Pancreatic cancer is among the hardest cancers to treat and has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers in the UK.

Chemotherapy can shrink tumours, but they often start growing again. Most patients with advanced disease survive for months rather than years.

Dr Wungki Park of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the United States, who is involved in the trial, said the treatment was producing deeper responses and nearly doubling the time patients could keep the disease under control, which could eventually lead to longer survival.

Daraxonrasib is a KRAS inhibitor that targets certain RAS mutations found in most pancreatic cancers and helps shut down signals that drive tumour growth.

It has already been approved in the US. Similar mutations occur in other cancers, including lung and ovarian cancer, raising the possibility that the drug could help more patients.

Godfrey said the early progress could eventually extend to other cancers, but warned that cancer could return even when scans show no signs of it.

Elena Garralda, chair of the EORTC–NCI–AACR Symposium 2026, where the findings are being presented, said the combined treatment could improve overall survival and delay tumour growth.

Pancreatic cancer reportedly accounts for about 3 percent of all cancers in the US and 8 percent of cancer deaths, killing around 53,000 people a year.

In Britain, it is diagnosed in about 11,500 people and causes around 10,200 deaths annually, according to Cancer Research UK.

Actor Alan Rickman died of the disease in 2016, five months after his diagnosis. Symptoms can include jaundice, itchy skin, dark urine, pale stools, unexplained weight loss, tiredness and a high temperature.