The doctors, dentists and anthropologists striving to identify Maui's victims

Inside a temporary morgue near the Maui County coroner's office, a team of specialists – including forensic pathologists, X-ray technicians, fingerprint experts and forensic dentists – labour 12 hours a day to identify the charred remains of the victims of this month's cataclysmic wildfire.

They are members of the federal Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team program, or DMORT, deployed when a mass fatality incident overwhelms local authorities.

The team's breadth of experience underscores the difficulty of the task it faces. The number of victims is unknown, hundreds remain on lists of those missing, and in some cases the inferno has consumed all but the barest remnants of the bodies.

The work is vitally important, with families desperate to know the fate of their relatives – and to have a chance to say goodbye. The death toll in the devastated town of Lahaina has surpassed 100, but only a handful have been officially identified, emphasising the long road ahead.

"It's so important for families to get their loved ones back – that's our mission, and when we make that happen, it's a great day," said Frank Sebastian, 68, the commander of the Maui DMORT and a retired medical examiner from the Seattle area.

There are 10 regional DMORTs around the United States, comprised of more than 600 civilian members, that spring into action for disasters as varied as aeroplane crashes, hurricanes and mass attacks such as the Sept. 11, 2001, hijackings.

While the work can be emotionally taxing, DMORT members already confront death in their day jobs as funeral directors, medical examiners and coroners. They are better equipped than most to compartmentalise their feelings and concentrate on the mission at hand.

"I deal with things that most people don't understand or couldn't process on a daily basis," said Kathryn Pinneri, a long-time DMORT member and pathologist who runs the forensic services department in Montgomery County, Texas.