Khairuzzaman to remain finance secretary for another year

Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder has been reappointed on a one-year contractual term, allowing him to remain in the post beyond his scheduled retirement.

The public administration ministry on Monday confirmed the extension for Khairuzzaman, who has led the finance ministry for three years.

Khairuzzaman became finance secretary on Aug 23, 2023, moving from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.

He replaced Fatima Yasmin, the country’s first woman finance secretary, and took up the role on Aug 28.

He has served under the Awami League government, the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and the government of Tarique Rahman.

A Bangladesh Civil Service officer, Khairuzzaman joined the excise and customs cadre before moving to the administration cadre through the deputy secretary pool.

He earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in international relations from Dhaka University, a PhD in government (political economy) from the University of Essex, and a Master’s in political economy from McGill University.

His roles include the commerce ministry, National Board of Revenue, Bandarban deputy commissioner’s office, USAID’s IBI project, Business Promotion Council and Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute.