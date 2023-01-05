Iran frees actress Alidoosti, jailed over anti-government unrest

Iran has released top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail, state media reported on Wednesday, weeks after she was detained for criticising a crackdown on anti-government protests that have rocked the Islamic Republic for months.

Best-known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award in 2017, the pro-reform artist Alidoosti had supported the protests, including by posting her picture on Instagram in November without the compulsory hijab head covering, and holding up a sign which read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish, a popular slogan in the mass protests.

The semi-official ILNA news agency, citing her lawyer, said "Alidoosti, who was arrested on December 17, was released today on bail", without giving further details.

Her picture, taken in front of Tehran's notorious Evin prison, was widely shared on social media.