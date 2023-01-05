    বাংলা

    Iran frees actress Alidoosti, jailed over anti-government unrest

    Taraneh Alidoosti was detained for criticising a crackdown on anti-government protests that have rocked the Islamic Republic for months

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Jan 2023, 02:58 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2023, 02:58 AM

    Iran has released top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail, state media reported on Wednesday, weeks after she was detained for criticising a crackdown on anti-government protests that have rocked the Islamic Republic for months.

    Best-known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award in 2017, the pro-reform artist Alidoosti had supported the protests, including by posting her picture on Instagram in November without the compulsory hijab head covering, and holding up a sign which read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish, a popular slogan in the mass protests.

    The semi-official ILNA news agency, citing her lawyer, said "Alidoosti, who was arrested on December 17, was released today on bail", without giving further details.

    Her picture, taken in front of Tehran's notorious Evin prison, was widely shared on social media.

    The protests, sparked by the death of a young Kurdish woman while in the custody of the morality police, have posed one of the biggest legitimacy challenges to the Shi'ite Muslim-ruled Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

    Since Amini's death, protesters from all walks of life have taken to the streets, calling for the downfall of the country's clerical rulers, with women taking off and burning their headscarves in fury across the country.

    Dozens of female Iranian actresses and artists have posted pictures of themselves without the compulsory hijab, in solidarity with the demonstrations in which women have played a leading role.

    Facing their worst legitimacy crisis in the past four decades, Iran's clerical rulers have accused a coalition of “anarchists, terrorists and foreign foes" of orchestrating the protests.

    The Islamic Republic has so far executed two people involved in mass protests. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group has said that at least 100 detained protesters face possible death sentences.

    RELATED STORIES
    Men ride a motorbike past a stall selling diesel, water and soft drinks near damaged buildings in the rebel-held town of Nairab, in northwest Syria’s Idlib region, Syria Apr 17, 2020.
    Syria opposition uneasy as Turkish, Syrian ministers meet
    Turkish-Syrian rapprochement seemed unthinkable earlier in the Syrian war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people
    FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 4, 2019.
    Iran indicts 2 French nationals, Belgian for espionage
    The Islamic Republic has accused foreign adversaries of fomenting a wave of unrest which erupted in Iran after the death of Amini
    Itamar Ben Gvir, a new minister of national security, attends a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, December 29, 2022.
    Israeli far-right minister visits contested Jerusalem holy site
    National security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a move condemned by Palestinians as provocative
    Stacks of Syrian pounds are pictured inside an exchange currency shop in Azaz, Syria, Feb 3, 2020.
    Syria weakens official exchange rate
    The pound, trading now at 4,522 to the dollar, had traded at 47 to the dollar before protests against President Bashar al-Assad erupted in March 2011

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher