Rescue efforts in full swing as Australia's inland towns brace for flood peaks

Emergency crews in Australia's most populous state New South Wales were evacuating people and livestock and sandbagging towns on Saturday ahead of an expected peak in floodwaters, with one river forecast to hit a 70-year high water mark.

Australia's east is in the grip of the fourth major flood crisis this year due to a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with increased rainfall. The flooding has left thousands homeless and damaged agricultural industries.

Authorities have announced at least A$2 billion ($1.3 billion) in disaster relief to help thousands of residents repair homes and in some cases move from flood-prone areas.

Across New South Wales (NSW) state there were 103 flood warnings on Saturday.