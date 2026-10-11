October 11, 2026

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Nepal urges evacuations after landslide-triggered flood leaves five missing

Authorities have rescued 49 people and warned communities downstream to move to safety as floodwaters continue to rise

Nepal urges evacuations after landslide-triggered flood leaves five missing
A drone view shows the areas affected by flooding of Budhi Gandaki River following a dry landslide in Chumnubri village, Gorkha district, Nepal, in this handout obtained by Reuters on Oct 11, 2026. National Trust for Nature Conservation-Manaslu Conservation Area Project/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 11 Oct 2026, 04:36 PM

Updated : 11 Oct 2026, 04:36 PM

Nepali authorities urged villagers to evacuate to safer areas on Sunday after a landslide blocked a river in the country's central region, triggering flooding that swept away homes and bridges. Five people were missing, but no casualties had been reported.

Two women and three men were out of contact, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said. The army said 49 people, including one foreign national whose nationality was not disclosed, had been rescued.

The landslide occurred in Chumnubri village in Gorkha district, about 100km west of Kathmandu, blocking the Budhi Gandaki River and causing flooding downstream.

The river is a tributary of the Trishuli, which flows downstream from another tributary where a glacier collapse triggered a catastrophic flood in August that killed 1,457 people, with thousands still missing.

"We have asked villagers living along the river banks downstream to evacuate and remain safe," said Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, Gorkha district's most senior bureaucrat.

The flood swept away about a dozen houses and two suspension bridges, while damaging a hydropower project camp and carrying away some construction equipment, the disaster authority said.

Floodwaters carrying muddy sludge continued to rise and washed away a highway bridge linking Gorkha with neighbouring Dhading district, said Dharam Raj Uprety, head of the authority.

Authorities issued warnings to communities along the river in Gorkha, Tanahun, Chitwan, East Nawalparasi and West Nawalparasi districts, urging residents in vulnerable areas to move to safety.

Army and police rescue teams reached the affected area and were monitoring conditions from a helicopter, officials said.

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