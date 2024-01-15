Britain declares 'antisemitic' Hizb ut-Tahrir as terrorist group

Britain on Monday declared global Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir as a proscribed terrorist group, making it a criminal offence to belong to what it described as an antisemitic organisation.

Britain's proscription of the Sunni Islamist political group - which puts it on par with al-Qaeda or ISIS - will come into force from Jan. 19 if agreed by parliament, the Home Office said.

"Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks," Home Secretary James Cleverly said, referring to the rampage by Palestinian militant group Hamas through southern Israel that killed 1,200 people.

Hizb ut-Tahrir's praise of those attacks as well as describing Hamas as heroes on their website constituted promoting and encouraging terrorism, Cleverly said.

The organisation also has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Jewish people, he added.