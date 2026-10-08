October 09, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Haaland tells embattled Man City fans to 'stick together'

The striker says his connection to the club and the UK in general extends beyond playing for Enzo Maresca's side

Haaland tells embattled Man City fans to &#039;stick together&#039;
Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A4 - Wales v Norway - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - Oct 1, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 12:48 AM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 12:48 AM

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland urged the embattled club's supporters to stick together in his first public comments since City were found guilty of more than 100 charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial rules.

City have appealed against the independent commission’s verdict, insisting the judgment contained "clear material errors, of law, principle and fact."

Asked what his message was to supporters ahead of what should be a combustible Premier League match at Liverpool on Sunday, Haaland called for unity and positivity amid the off-field turmoil.

"We have to stick together. We have to stay with each other, and we have to stay positive," the Norway striker told Sky Sports. "No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile.

"So we have to stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and win the game.

"We have to stick together; we have to spread the love to each other. So yeah: stick together, and enjoy the ride and smile."

The independent commission found that City arranged "sham" contracts with several commercial partners as part of what it described as a "disguised funding scheme" that artificially inflated the club's revenues and reduced its costs by more than 900 million pounds ($1.19 billion).

The charges spanned nearly a decade.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge also played for City, said his connection to the club and the UK in general extended beyond playing for Enzo Maresca's side.

"I care a lot about this place, and the UK generally, I care a lot about the fans because I'm a fan myself, and I feel with them as well," he said.

City take a three-point lead atop the table to Anfield on Sunday to face opponents with whom they developed a fierce rivalry during Pep Guardiola's battles with former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

"It's always special to play against Liverpool," Haaland said. "Especially with Pep and Klopp. I remember sitting and watching the games (before signing with City), how much they pushed each other. It's always special games there.

"I won there, I drew there, I lost. So it's always special, and every Premier League game is different, and every game against Liverpool is always special."

Related Stories
Portugal rise to fifth in FIFA world rankings
Portugal rise to fifth in FIFA world rankings
Norway teammate lifts lid on Haaland after City ruling
Norway teammate lifts lid on Haaland after City ruling
Man City edge Sunderland 5–3 to keep perfect league record
Man City edge Sunderland 5–3 to keep perfect league record
England beat Sri Lanka again to seal T20 series
England beat Sri Lanka again to seal T20 series
Read More
Can’t deport people to Bangladesh on suspicion: Kolkata High Court
Can’t deport people to Bangladesh on suspicion: Kolkata High Court
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
Read More
Opinion

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam

Jamie McGeever

Can Wall Street keep partying while bond markets burn?
Jamie McGeever

Debarati Guha

The friend who crossed borders for me
Debarati Guha

Manishi Raychaudhuri

India-China thaw faces major economic tests
Manishi Raychaudhuri
Read More