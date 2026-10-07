Portugal climb two places to fifth as Spain extend lead at top of FIFA rankings

Portugal have climbed two places to fifth in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings, becoming the only team in the top 10 to improve their position.

Portugal won all four of their UEFA Nations League matches during the international window, beating Norway twice and Wales and Denmark once each.

Spain have strengthened their position at the top after winning their first four Nations League matches since lifting their second World Cup this summer. Argentina remained second, followed by France and England.

Brazil and Morocco each dropped one place after drawing friendlies during the international window. Belgium, the Netherlands and Mexico complete the top 10.

The United States remain 16th despite winning all four of their matches, including victories over Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada.

Rwanda were the biggest movers, climbing nine places to 119th after beating Cape Verde 2-1 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. Sierra Leone suffered the biggest drop, falling eight places to 130th after losing both of their qualifying matches.

The FIFA rankings will next be updated on Nov 18.