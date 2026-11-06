November 07, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Portugal pledge to honour Ronaldo as Jesus names first squad after captain's retirement

The FA president pledges to honour Ronaldo's contribution, although the former captain has yet to comment on a farewell appearance

Portugal pledge to honour Ronaldo as Jesus names first squad after captain&#039;s retirement
Football - Nations League - Group B - Portugal v Wales - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - Sept 24, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal before it is ruled out for offside following a VAR review REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 02:46 AM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 02:46 AM

Portugal pledged to honour Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday as manager Jorge Jesus named his first squad since the captain's international retirement, then faced a barrage of questions about the rift that preceded the departure.

The 41-year-old announced his decision on social media on Thursday, ending a Portugal career spanning 234 appearances and 146 goals. Portuguese FA president Pedro Proenca promised to celebrate Ronaldo's contribution, although there was no word on whether the forward would agree to a farewell appearance.

"No tribute will ever be enough to thank him for everything he has done for Portuguese football, for Portugal," Proenca said before the squad announcement.

"We will do everything we can to honour the legacy he leaves us. Everything he has done deserves to be honoured and celebrated."

Jesus selected seven new faces, including five players from the Under-21s, for November's Nations League matches against Wales and Denmark, but Ronaldo's absence dominated proceedings.

The forward left Portugal's camp without permission at the end of September, ahead of a Nations League match against Denmark, and did not return. He later cited broken promises from Jesus as the reason for his departure.

Jesus became visibly annoyed as journalists pressed him about the dispute, repeatedly saying he wanted to discuss his selections rather than Ronaldo.

"All my decisions were made with the team in mind. As a manager, I have always defended what was best for the team. I am at peace with my decision," Jesus said, insisting there were no hard feelings.

He said Ronaldo remained in his plans until Thursday's announcement.

"I found out when we all did," Jesus said. "Until then, I knew nothing about it. He was playing, he was scoring goals; he was one of the players on my squad list."

Jesus said he had not subsequently contacted Ronaldo.

Proenca, meanwhile, said he, Jesus and everyone at the federation respected Ronaldo's decision, praising his leadership and influence on generations of Portuguese players.

"The best way to honour and celebrate him is to honour his boundless ambition. To always play to win. To never be afraid of being the best in the world," he said.

"Thank you for everything, captain. This is and always will be your home."

Related Stories
Jesus names first Portugal squad without Ronaldo
Jesus names first Portugal squad without Ronaldo
Reaction to Ronaldo's Portugal retirement
Reaction to Ronaldo&#039;s Portugal retirement
Ronaldo exits Portugal with records intact amid rift
Ronaldo exits Portugal with records intact amid rift
Portugal leave door open for Ronaldo return
Portugal leave door open for Ronaldo return
Read More
Jesus names first squad as Portugal prepare Ronaldo tribute
Jesus names first squad as Portugal prepare Ronaldo tribute
DU application fees quadruple in eight years
DU application fees quadruple in eight years
Tuchel rewards England camp performers
Tuchel rewards England camp performers
Baleba out for few weeks for hamstring injury: Carrick
Baleba out for few weeks for hamstring injury: Carrick
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More