Baleba out for few weeks due to hamstring injury, says Carrick

Football - UEFA Champions League - Manchester United v AS Roma - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Nov 3, 2026 Manchester United's Carlos Baleba receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Football - UEFA Champions League - Manchester United v AS Roma - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Nov 3, 2026 Manchester United's Carlos Baleba receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester United midfielder Carlos Baleba will be out for a few weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League victory against AS Roma, manager Michael Carrick said on Friday.

● "It's definitely not this week, and he won't be back at any point over the international break. It'll be a little bit longer than that," Carrick told reporters

● Carrick also said left back Patrick Dorgu remains a doubt for Sunday's Premier League game against Aston Villa despite returning to training following a hamstring problem

● United, 17th in the league, are seeking their first Premier League win since August