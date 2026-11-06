November 07, 2026

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Baleba out for few weeks due to hamstring injury, says Carrick

The manager says left back Patrick Dorgu also remains a doubt for Sunday's game against Aston Villa

Baleba out for few weeks due to hamstring injury, says Carrick
Football - UEFA Champions League - Manchester United v AS Roma - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Nov 3, 2026 Manchester United's Carlos Baleba receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 02:24 AM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 02:24 AM

Manchester United midfielder Carlos Baleba will be out for a few weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League victory against AS Roma, manager Michael Carrick said on Friday.

● "It's definitely not this week, and he won't be back at any point over the international break. It'll be a little bit longer than that," Carrick told reporters

● Carrick also said left back Patrick Dorgu remains a doubt for Sunday's Premier League game against Aston Villa despite returning to training following a hamstring problem

● United, 17th in the league, are seeking their first Premier League win since August

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