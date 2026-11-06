November 07, 2026

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Doku back in boost for Belgium

He last played for his country at the World Cup, and was absent for the opening four Nations League Group A1 games

Doku back in boost for Belgium
Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Oct 31, 2026 Manchester City's Jeremy Doku in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 02:53 AM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 02:53 AM

Belgium will have Jeremy Doku back for their last two Nations League group matches against Turkey and Italy as coach Mark van Bommel on Friday named a 26-man selection for this month's fixtures.

● Doku last played for his country at the World Cup, where he struggled with illness and was absent for the opening four Nations League Group A1 games in September and October, where Belgium collected six points

● There was a surprise call-up for Mexico-based striker Hugo Cuypers

● The 20-year-old Josue Kongolo gets a first call-up after moving from Belgium's under-21 team

● Kongolo replaces AC Milan defender Koni De Winter, who Van Bommel said had refused a call-up because he was unhappy at having been left on the bench for Belgium's six games at this year's World Cup and in the Nations League

● Defender Zeno Debast is injured and Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Newcastle United has been ill and trained little over the last weeks, so was left out of the squad along with Malick Fofana and Lois Openda

● Belgium are away in Izmir on November 12 before hosting Italy in Brussels three days later

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jari De Busser (AZ Alkmaar), Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Mike Penders (Chelsea), Maarten Vandevoordt (RB Leipzig)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josue Kongolo (Racing Genk), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Nathan Ngoy (Lille), Kyriani Sabbe, Joaquin Seys (both Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Bologna)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), Mandela Keita (Parma), Romeo Lavia (Chelsea), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Manchester United), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Forwards: Hugo Cuypers (Monterrey), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Mika Godts (Paris St Germain), Romelu Lukaku (Fenerbahce), Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica), Diego Moreira (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Besiktas)

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